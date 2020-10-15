ARCA will crown a champion at Kansas Speedway on Friday. Here are the drivers to watch

Michael Self, center, celebrates with crew members in Victory Lane after winning the ARCA auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. AP Photo

Bret Holmes holds a slim 8-point lead over Michael Self heading into the final race of the ARCA Menards Series, the Kansas 150 on Friday night at Kansas Speedway. If Holmes finishes ahead of Self, he wins the championship. Any tie in points would give Self the championship based on his winning two races compared to Holmes’ one victory, which occurred in July at Kansas Speedway.

Here are five to watch in Friday’s race, which will not include fans but can be seen starting at 7:30 p.m. on either FS1 or FS2.

Bret Holmes, No. 23 Chevrolet

Holmes, 23, posted his only career win at Kansas in July. He has 13 top five finishes in 19 starts, including a third-place on Oct. 4 at Springfield, Illinois, where he captured the CGS Imaging Four Crown, which rewards performances on four disparate tracks — Michigan (speedway), Daytona (road course), Memphis (short track) and Springfield (dirt).

Michael Self, No. 25 Toyota

Self, 29, has won both races at Daytona this season and has 11 top-five finishes this season. Self was second at Kansas in 2019, when he finished second in the standings. He has nine career wins, including Kansas in 2017,

Hallie Deegan, No. 4 Ford

Deegan, 19, is still looking for her first ARCA win but ranks third in the standings based on 16 top-five finishes in 19 starts. Deegan, in her second ARCA season, will also make her NASCAR debut in Saturday’s trucks race at Kansas Speedway. She finished ninth in the ARCA race at Kansas in July.

Drew Dollar, No. 15 Toyota

Dollar, 19, posted his first career win at Talladega in June. Dollar ranks fourth in the standings with 13 Top 10 finishes, including seventh at Kansas in July. He also finished seventh in the 2019 race, the second ARCA race of his career.

Brad Smith, No. 48 Chevrolet

Smith, 52, is a longtime owner/driver who is still looking for his first career win in the series. Smith has made 365 ARCA starts, including 18 at Kansas, and has 31,609 laps in his career without leading a lap, but there’s always a first time. He finished 16th at Kansas in July.