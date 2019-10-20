Hamlin wins in double-OT Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway; 4 drivers eliminated

Denny Hamlin wins the Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Kansas Speedway. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Midway through the Hollywood Casino 400, Denny Hamlin punched his ticket to the next round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoffs based on points.

He didn’t stop there.

Hamlin, considered by many the best active driver not to have won a Cup championship, held off hard-charging Chase Elliott in a second green-white-checker overtime finish Sunday and won his fifth race of the season and second in his career at Kansas Speedway.

Hamlin, 38, advanced to the Round of 8 along with the previous two weeks’ winners, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, as well with five others who qualified by points: Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch; Kevin Harvick, reigning Cup champion Joey Logano and Elliott, the defending Hollywood Casino winner.

Clint Bowyer of Emporia was eliminated from the next round of three races along with Alex Bowman, William Byron and 2012 Cup champion and two-time Kansas winner Brad Keselowski.

Hamlin, who won the 2012 spring race at Kansas, was dueling Larson and was a half-car length from the white flag that would have frozen the field and given him the win with one lap left when a collision on the backstretch between Keselowski and Daniel Suarez collected Logano and produced the second overtime restart.

The restart created a two-lap race between Elliott and Keselowski for the final playoff spot and Elliott and Hamlin for the win. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kurt Busch was right behind and pushed Hamlin and finished third.

“That car was awesome to dominate that whole second half of the race,” Hamlin said of the No. 11 Toyota. “I have to thank everyone who pushed me on the restarts, Kyle, at the end. Good to see him make it by points.”

Elliott, who began the day 22 points behind the cut line, advanced to the round of 8 with his second-place finish and eliminated Keselowski.

Hamlin, whose five wins this season include the Daytona 500, took the lead from teammate Truex and won the second stage. Truex’s third place in the stage guaranteed his passage to the Round of Eight, which includes races at Martinsville, Va., Texas and Phoenix, leading to the winner-take-all final at Miami Homestead.

“Cannot wait to get to Martinsville,” Hamlin said of his home track in Virginia, where he has won five times. “It’s step by step, week by week. I’m not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We concentrate each week as if it’s the most important one.

“This win here kind of shows that.”