Schatz puts Ford back in victory lane for first time in 21 years at Lakeside Speedway

Back in sprint car racing for the first time in more than 20 years, Ford and it’s new 410 engine got a big boost Friday night when Donny Schatz cruised to victory in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy race at Lakeside Speedway.

Schatz’s win in the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at the Kansas City, Kansas track was the first triumph for Ford since August 26, 1998, when Jeff Swindell won at Southern Oregon Speedway.

“It’s pretty rewarding,” Schatz said. “Sometimes you have to do things in life that are off the beaten path. That’s what this whole program is. They got a lot of dedication to it. Tony (Stewart) does. And what Tony asks us to do we do. Here we are.

It was a nightlong battle for Schatz and his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team. He finished second in a heat and fifth in a dash, prompting a motor change.

The motor wasn’t at fault for the swap, Schatz said. It wasn’t sealed properly and leaked some oil.

The feature race started with multiple cautions due to accidents, and Grain Valley’s Brian Brown led early. From there, Schatz, Brown, Daryn Pittman, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet battled for position.

Ten-time series champion Schatz took the lead on Lap 13 after some good side-by-side racing with Brown.

Schuchart went on to finish second, followed by Sweet in third and Brown in fourth.

It was Schatz’s 10th victory of the year and 293rd career series win – and first in almost a month.

“These guys, it’s incredible what they do,” Schatz said about his team. “The race car was awesome.”