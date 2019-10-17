It’s the NASCAR undercard: Five to watch in Friday night’s ARCA Kansas 150 race

The ARCA Menards Series championship will be settled between Venturini Motorsports teammates Christian Eckes and Michael Self in the season finale Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Christian Eckes, No. 15 Toyota

Eckes, 18, has a 15-point lead on Self. Self, of Middleton, New York, and will be making his Kansas Speedway debut. Eckes has three wins this season — at Nashville, Pocono and DuQuoin, Illinois — and 12 top-five finishes in 18 starts.

Michael Self, No. 25 Toyota

Self, 28, has enjoyed success at Kansas Speedway, having won the 2017 race and finishing third in 2018. Self, of Park City, Utah, owns four wins this season — at Pensacola, Salem, Virigina, Michigan and Springfield, Illinois — and 13 top-five finishes in 19 starts.

Bret Holmes, No. 23 Chevrolet

Holmes, 22, is still looking for the first win of his ARCA career. He finished 10th at Kansas in 2017. Holmes, of Munford, Alabama, has a series-most 17 top-10 finishes in 19 starts, including thirds at Michigan, Chicago and Springfield.

Travis Braden, No. 8 Ford

Braden, 25, has one career win, in his debut at Indianapolis in 2015, the year he finished sixth at Kansas Braden, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has 15 top-10 finishes this season. He was 20th at Kansas last year; 17th in 2017.

Joseph Graf Jr., No. 77 Ford

Graf, 21, has one career win, last season at Berlin, Michigan. His best finish this year was fourth at Michigan. Graf, of Mahwah, New Jersey, finished 21st at Kansas in 2018.