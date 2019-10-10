World of Outlaws sprint car racing returns to KC’s Lakeside Speedway Friday, Oct. 18

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s almost race week at Kansas Speedway, which means it’s also about time for some World of Outlaws competition at Lakeside Speedway.

While NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup playoffs roll into the big asphalt oval in KCK next weekend, the 10th edition of Outlaws racing hits the dirt track at Lakeside on Friday, Oct. 18.

Ten miles from Kansas Speedway, the top sprint car drivers will compete that night in the the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ FVP Platinum Battery Showdown.

Last year, Daryn Pittman beat 10-time series champion Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild for the crown in KC. Pittman started on the pole and paced all 30 laps to score his ninth win of the season. Grain Valley’s Brian Brown held off Haudenschild and Schatz to win the 2017 race.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brad Sweet, who won at Lakeside for the first time in 2016, currently leads Schatz in the series standings by just 14 points with eight races to go.

Kasey Kahne, who retired from NASCAR following the 2018 season, will be at Lakeside to sign autographs from 4-5 p.m. on race day.

Tickets for the FVP Outlaws Showdown can be purchased in advance online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023, or at the track on race day.