Kansas Speedway will see new ownership after $2 billion agreement between NASCAR, ISC

Kansas Speedway is set for new ownership.

NASCAR is buying International Speedway Corporation in a deal worth about $2 billion, an agreement announced as a merger Wednesday on the ISC website.

ISC owns some of the most prominent racing facilities in the country, most notably Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The company owns and/or operates 12 racing facilities that are part of the NASCAR schedule, according to its website.

The deal will be completed this year, according to a report from the Associated Press. ISC shareholders will receive $45 per share, a news release announcing the agreement stated.

Kansas Speedway opened in 2001 and hosts two NASCAR races each season. Earlier this month, Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400 there.

NASCAR says it is “pleased with the progress the agreement represents” and pledged to grow the sport. It has struggled with declining attendance and TV viewership in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



