Here’s the schedule for the spring NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway

Royals OF Alex Gordon drives pace car at Sunday's NASCAR race Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon will drive the lead pace car during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

Here is the schedule for the May 10-11 Kansas Speedway spring race weekend. Times and events are subject to change without notice.

Friday, May 10

10 a.m.: Parking lots open

10:30 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

10:35 a.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice

11:35 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:05 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying

5:45 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers meeting

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver introduction

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race

Saturday, May 11

11:30 a.m.: Parking lots open

3 p.m.: Grandstand gates open

4:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers meeting

5:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introduction

6:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race