Here’s the schedule for next weekend’s NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway

Here is the schedule for race weekend this week at Kansas Speedway.
Friday
9 a.m.: Parking lots open
10 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
10:30 a.m.: ARCA practice
1:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
2:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice
4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice
5:05 p.m.: ARCA qualifying
6:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
7 p.m.: ARCA driver introductions
7:30 p.m.: ARCA race
Saturday
6 a.m.: Parking lots open
8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
9:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
10:40 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying
11:45 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver/crew chief meeting
12:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
1:25 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver introductions
1:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY series race
Sunday
6 a.m.: Parking lots open
8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
9:45 a.m.: Crossover gates open into infield
11:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting
12:25 p.m.: Crossover gates become exit only
12:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (NBC and MRN)
Note: times and schedule subject to change without notice
