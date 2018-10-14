NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. (right) signed autographs during a May practice at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. (right) signed autographs during a May practice at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Star file photo
Here’s the schedule for next weekend’s NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway

By Kansas City Star

October 14, 2018 08:02 PM

Here is the schedule for race weekend this week at Kansas Speedway.

Friday

9 a.m.: Parking lots open

10 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

10:30 a.m.: ARCA practice

1:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:05 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice

4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice

5:05 p.m.: ARCA qualifying

6:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: ARCA driver introductions

7:30 p.m.: ARCA race

Saturday

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

9:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

10:40 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series qualifying

11:45 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver/crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:25 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver introductions

1:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY series race

Sunday

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

9:45 a.m.: Crossover gates open into infield

11:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver/crew chief meeting

12:25 p.m.: Crossover gates become exit only

12:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (NBC and MRN)

Note: times and schedule subject to change without notice

