Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon hits a two-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon hits a two-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann AP
Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon hits a two-run double against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann AP

NASCAR & Auto Racing

This Royals player will add pace car driver to his resume

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 04, 2018 12:03 PM

Alex Gordon will set the pace at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

The Royals Gold Glove-winning outfielder will drive the pace car for the NASCAR Monster Energy Series race on Oct. 21, keeping the duty in the circle of Kansas City professional athletes.

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman drove the pace car for the May race. Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and Royals catcher Drew Butera have driven the car in recent years.

Veteran Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about preparing to serve as the honorary pace car driver for Saturday's Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. He also reveals which teammate he'd most like to race against.

By

The Hollywood Casino 400 is a cutoff race in the NASCAR playoff. Four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs in this race.

Gordon just finished his 12th season with the Royals, a year in which he climbed the ladder in several club career lists. He now ranks fourth in career home runs (173), sixth in games played (1,553) and hits (1,461). He’s a five-time Gold Glove winner.

“Alex and his family have been a big part of Kansas City for years and I know our race fans will enjoy seeing him on race day,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and college sports for The Star.

  Comments  