This Royals player will add pace car driver to his resume

Alex Gordon will set the pace at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
The Royals Gold Glove-winning outfielder will drive the pace car for the NASCAR Monster Energy Series race on Oct. 21, keeping the duty in the circle of Kansas City professional athletes.
Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman drove the pace car for the May race. Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and Royals catcher Drew Butera have driven the car in recent years.
The Hollywood Casino 400 is a cutoff race in the NASCAR playoff. Four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs in this race.
Gordon just finished his 12th season with the Royals, a year in which he climbed the ladder in several club career lists. He now ranks fourth in career home runs (173), sixth in games played (1,553) and hits (1,461). He’s a five-time Gold Glove winner.
“Alex and his family have been a big part of Kansas City for years and I know our race fans will enjoy seeing him on race day,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said.
