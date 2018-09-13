NASCAR star Brad Keselowski visits Whiteman AFB, looks ahead to Kansas Speedway race

With just over a month to go until the NASCAR engines roar back to life at Kansas Speedway, Monster Energy Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski made a pit stop at a Kansas City-area military base.
Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 car and winner of the last two races on the series, dropped by Whiteman Air Force Base on Wednesday to visit with members of the military and tour a B-2 Spirit.
“Just like in NASCAR, it takes a team to build this Stealth Bomber,” he said. “We have our mechanics, pit crew, crew chief and me as the driver. Here they have their strategy officers, pilots, mechanics and so many more people involved. It’s great to meet them and the commitment they and their families make is truly amazing. It’s a whole other level of what they do for us.”
NASCAR’s premier series launches into its postseason this weekend with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.
Keselowski is ready.
“These are the toughest 10 weeks of the season and you have to have the best 10 weeks of your season to try and win a championship,” he said. “And we’re committed to doing just that.”
For now, Keselowski is focused on this weekend. But he allowed himself a moment to look ahead to next month’s action at Kansas Speedway.
“With Kansas Speedway being an elimination race, you’re going to see some guys be conservative,” he said. “But some are going to be aggressive depending on their situation. And with that it seems to create a lot of chaos the last few races, and I’m sure we will see it again.”
Tickets to next month’s racing here — the XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 — are available at www.kansasspeedway.com.
