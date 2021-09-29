Kansas City Royals clinch series victory despite losing Perez and Lynch to injuries

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with Kyle Isbel (28) after he scored on a wild pitch thrown by Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren during the seventh inning Wednesday in Kansas City. AP

Hunter Dozier continued his late-season resurgence with a pivotal hit in the seventh inning to swing the game in the Kansas City Royals favor as they clinched a series win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.

Dozier ripped a two-out, two-run triple into right-center field to break a tie score, and then Dozier scored from third on a wild pitch to give his club a three-run advantage on their way to a 10-5 win over the Indians in front of an announced 10,373 in attendance for the second game of their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The win gave the Royals (73-85) the series victory and back-to-back wins since they swept a doubleheader against the Indians in Cleveland on September 20.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez hit his major-league leading 48th home run of the season and tied the franchise’s single-season record before leaving the game with an injury.

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch also left the game after getting hit on the arm with a line drive back to the mound by Austin Hedges in the fourth inning.

All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield went 2 for 5 with two doubles and registered his second season of at least 40 doubles and 40 stolen bases. The only other Royals player to accomplish that feat was Johnny Damon in 2000.

Merrifield became just the seventh player in MLB history with two seasons of 40 or more doubles and 40 or more steals.

Cam Gallagher also had two hits and an RBI after coming off the bench as a substitute for Perez.

The Royals scored five runs in the first two innings with a big assist from Perez’s three-run homer in the first inning. The record-tying blast gave the Royals a 3-1 lead at the time. They added to that with two runs in the second on a Kyle Isbel RBI single and a Merrifield RBI double.

The Indians rallied with a run in the third on Amed Rosario’s RBI double. Rosario entered the night having batted .308 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and 11 RBIs in 12 games this season against the Royals.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Indians pulled within a run after scoring two in the fourth and knocking Lynch from the game on Austin Hedges’ RBI single back up the middle. They added a second run in the inning on a ground ball where the Royals attempted and failed to turn a double play.

With Royals reliever Joel Payamps on the mound in the fifth, the Royals gave up the lead on a Yu Chang RBI double to left field. That made the score 5-5 at the game’s midpoint.

Dozier’s triple in the seventh gave the Royals the lead for good.

Hanser Alberto’s RBI double and Gallagher’s RBI single added to the cushion in the eighth inning.

The teams will conclude their series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Royals left-hander Angel Zerpa is scheduled to make his major-league debut, while the Indians will start right-hander Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.17).