Kansas City Royals extend center fielder Michael A. Taylor’s contract through 2023

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed a two-year contract extension with outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Financial terms were not disclosed, per club policy, but the extension will keep Taylor, a leading candidate for the American League Gold Glove, in Kansas City through the 2023 season.

Taylor, 30, signed with KC last offseason as a free agent. He has 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 137 games this year, and is one game shy of matching his career high for games played, which he set with the Washington Nationals in 2015.

He was batting .244 (.298 on-base percentage) entering Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium, but his 52 RBIs are his most since he recorded 53 in 2017 and he leads baseball with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

His 14 outs above average are tied for the major-league lead among outfielders. He leads all center fielders with a career-high 11 outfield assists, the most by a Royal since Melky Cabrera had 13 in 2011.

Taylor rejoined the team in Kansas City before Tuesday night’s series opener against Cleveland. The Royals had placed him on the bereavement list Sept. 24.

Earlier this month, he’d been away from the team while on the family medical emergency list.

