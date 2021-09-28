Salvy and the Kansas City Royals: Join us in a SportsBeat Live conversation at 10 a.m.

The final week of the season has arrived and the Royals are playing out the string at Kauffman Stadium: three games with Cleveland, and three against the Minnesota Twins.

There are some individual achievements on the table.

Salvador Perez continues his quest to become the franchise’s leader for home run in a season. He stands at 46 and needs two to catch Jorge Soler’s total of two years ago. Perez is tied for the league lead in homers and leads the AL in RBIs. Topping both categories would be a first for a Royals player.

We know the Royals can’t lose 100 games, as they did in their previous two full seasons. From a record standpoint, not topping 90 losses would be symbolic. The Royals are 71-85 and would need to win two to avoid 90 defeats.

We cover these topics and more on today’s SportsBeat Live stream with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian. Also, we try to come up with the Royals’ pitcher of the year. Join us in the conversation at 10 a.m.