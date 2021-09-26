Kris Bubic shines as KC Royals win nail-biter, take series against Tigers in Detroit

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez, top, steals third base as Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario tags too late in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

The Royals created a bevy of scoring chances and made good on just enough of them for starting pitcher Kris Bubic and the Kansas City relief staff to make those runs stand up.

The Royals clinched the season series with the Detroit Tigers with their series-opening win, and they won the weekend’s three-game series on Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Tigers in front of an announced 23,788 at Comerica Park.

Bubic pitched seven scoreless innings, and relief pitchers Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow, who recorded his 16th save, held on to secure the victory for the Royals (71-84).

The Tigers scored a run in the ninth and then put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out against Barlow, and Barlow struck out Harold Castro swinging on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to end it.

Of the 19 games between the teams this season, 14 were decided by two runs or fewer.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored. The All-Star also got robbed of a home run in his final at-bat in the top of the ninth.

Merrifield’s first hit, in the first at-bat of the game, pushed him past Carlos Beltran for 15th on the franchise’s all-time hit list and made him the eighth player in Royals history with 900 hits and 100 stolen bases. The others: George Brett, Frank White, Amos Otis, Willie Wilson, Hal McRae, Alcides Escobar and Fred Patek.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez (2 for 5, double) and left fielder Andrew Benintendi (2 for 5, double, RBI) had two hits apiece, while backup catcher Cam Gallagher doubled and scored a run.

The Royals left 11 men on base in the win.

After having been limited to one run on Saturday night, the Royals started the scoring early on Sunday. Merrifield’s leadoff double and Lopez’s bunt single put runners on first and third with one out when Benintendi lined an RBI double into right field.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Benintendi recorded his 24th RBI to give him his highest one-month RBI total of any month in his career. He entered the day with the fourth-most RBIs of any AL player in September, and he’d slashed .348/.381/.562 for the month.

The Royals stranded the bases loaded in the first inning after Adalberto Mondesi grounded into a fielder’s choice and Hunter Dozier struck out.

Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta, who played for the Royals in 2018-19, entered the day having pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings.

Peralta kept the Royals off the board in the second and third innings, including when he stranded the bases loaded for a second time in the third inning. He threw 68 pitches in the first three innings but stranded seven and allowed just one run.

The Royals added to their lead in the fourth. Cam Gallagher roped a leadoff double into the right-field corner, advanced to third on a Merrifield single and scored on a Nicky Lopez sacrifice fly.

The Tigers made their ninth-inning push, but Barlow withstood it.

The Royals originally had a scheduled day off on Monday. Insteady, they will travel to Cleveland to play the makeup game from last Wednesday’s rainout. First pitch for the rescheduled game will be at 12:10 p.m. CT. The Indians have listed right-hander Cal Quantrill (7-3, 2.82) as their starting pitcher. The Royals have not yet announced their starter.