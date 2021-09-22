Kansas City Royals game postponed, Salvy’s offensive spree on hold until Friday

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez waits to bat during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Mariners won 7-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Wednesday’s Kansas City Royals game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field was postponed because of inclement weather in Cleveland.

The game will be made up in Cleveland on Monday with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Central time.

The Royals will also be off Thursday before they begin their series with the Tigers on Friday night in Detroit. The Royals (69-83) will make a return trip to Cleveland after the Tigers series.

Wednesday’s scheduled starting pitcher Carlos Hernández (6-2, 3.90) will start Friday night’s series opener in Detroit. Jon Heasley (0-1, 9.00) will start on Saturday, and Kris Bubic (5-6, 4.80) will start on Sunday.

Royals star Salvador Perez will now have to wait two days before potentially adding to his career highs in home runs and RBIs.

Perez, who broke Johnny Bench’s long-standing record for most home runs in a season by a primary catcher on Monday, entered Wednesday leading Major League Baseball in RBIs with 115. He was also tied for the lead in home runs (46) with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Following Monday’s makeup game, the Royals and Indians (74-76) will travel to KC to begin a previously scheduled three-game series at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals begin their final home stand of the season on Tuesday night.