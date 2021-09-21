Watch: Joe Posnanski joins SportsBeat Live to discuss his new book, The Baseball 100

The Baseball 100 is the latest book from author and former Kansas City Star columnist Joe Posnanski, and he’ll join the crew on SportsBeat Live to talk about the history of baseball through these great players.

Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join in the conversation starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday along with you. Send us your questions and comments.

Also, another Salvy swat on Monday in Cleveland gives him 46 home runs this season. That’s the most by a player in a season who has appeared in 75 percent of his games at catcher. Salvy topped Johnny Bench’s record that had stood since 1970. Where does Bench rank on Posnanski’s list?