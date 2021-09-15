Sal Perez grateful for honor as Kansas City Royals’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee

Salvador Perez’s career-year at the plate has put him in the conversation for several awards, but his latest nomination had more to do with his exploits off the field than with a bat in his grasp.

The Kansas City Royals nominated their All-Star catcher as the club’s candidate for Major League Baseball’s annual Roberto Clemente Award, an honor given to one major-league player on the basis of character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive influence on and off the field.

The award, created in 1971, has been named for Clemente since 1973. A Hall of Fame outfielder, a 15-time All-Star and a former MLB MVP, Clemente starred for the Pittsburgh Pirates during an 18-year career.

A native of Puerto Rico, Clemente died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

“That was awesome,” Perez said of being nominated. “Roberto Clemente Award, for me it’s the best, as a Latin player. He means a lot to us. Especially — he was a great player, Hall of Fame, all that — but what he did off the field, for me, it’s even better.

“That’s what made him Roberto Clemente. He took care of people, helped people, he liked to have fun with the fans. He always took care of people. He was a humble guy from Puerto Rico, Carolina. I thank God for being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award.”

Perez, a native of Venezuela who wore Clemente’s jersey No. 21 on Wednesday night in honor of Roberto Clemente Day around MLB, entered the night leading the majors in RBIs (109), third in home runs (43) and ninth in slugging percentage (.542).

Perez started his 1,000th career game at catcher on Wednesday, and threw out a runner attempting to steal third base in the first inning. He has thrown out 15 of 37 runners this season.

He already surpassed Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk’s single-season high-water mark of 37 homers with the White Sox in 1985 as the most for an American League player who played at least 75% of his games at catcher in the season.

Off the field, Perez has been involved with Teach for America for several years as a volunteer and has hosted teachers at Kauffman Stadium during games. He has also made donations through Royals Charities.

He has also coached a clinic for kids through the Carlos Fortuna Organization in Bogota, Colombia; filmed surprise messages for Royals fans during lockdown; supported essential workers at local grocery stores during the pandemic; served as a member of “Sarah’s Soldiers” in support of local police officer, Sarah Olsen, through her battle with ALS; and once again partnered with Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer and created memories for local pediatric cancer patients.

As part of the MLB-wide celebration of Roberto Clemente Day, a commemorative logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a special tribute video will be played in ballparks.

“He’s just obviously a very special player in the history of our game,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s just great to see when guys understand the opportunity, I’d say responsibility, as a major-league player to make a difference in the world. Find out what it is you’re passionate about and go out and make a difference and not waste this.

“It’s legendary what Roberto Clemente was doing for kids and for people in tough situations. It just rings true with so many of our guys. Salvy is just a great example of somebody with the right kind of heart, the heart to go out and make a difference and use what he has been able to accomplish for the greater good.”