Royals

Tell us: What you think about a downtown Kansas City Royals ballpark?

The Kansas City Star

It’s possible the Kansas City Royals could play their games downtown in the future.

Owner John Sherman said in a news conference Tuesday that the Royals “need to start thinking about our plans for a stadium over the next five to 10 years” and added the team is “conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.”

So, what do you think?

Take our poll and share your thoughts:

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service