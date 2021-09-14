Royals

Kansas City Royals promoting Dayton Moore to president and JJ Picollo to GM

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore watches a workout during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
After 15 years under Dayton Moore’s leadership, the Kansas City Royals will have a new general manager. However, Moore isn’t going anywhere.

Royals CEO and chairman John Sherman will promote Moore, who has officially held the title of senior vice president of baseball operations/general manager, to president of baseball operations. JJ Picollo will move from assistant general manager for player personnel to general manager.

The Royals have not officially announced the promotions yet, but a news conference including Sherman and Moore has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. A source confirmed that the promotions were coming, as first reported by MLB Network insider and Audacy Sports host Jon Heyman.

Moore became the the sixth general manager in franchise history on June 8, 2006. He oversaw the club through its rebuilding phase that led to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, including the World Series championship in 2015. That marked the franchise’s first title since 1985.

Picollo, currently in his seventh season as vice president/assistant GM, has held that role since January 2015. He has overseen the Royals farm system and player development in that role.

He’d previously held role as assistant GM for scouting & player development from 2008-14. He joined the Royals front office in August 2006 as the director of player development after having been the director of minor league operations for the Atlanta Braves since 2005.

Picollo began his career in professional baseball as an area scouting supervisor for the Braves.

