Early deficit too much for Kansas City Royals to overcome in loss to Orioles

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield doubles in the seventh inning Tuesday night against the Orioles in Baltimore. The Royals lost 7-2. AP

The Kansas City Royals were down four runs by the end of the first inning, and they couldn’t piece together a rally in a 7-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in front of an announced 4,981 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. The teams have now split the first two games of their four-game series.

Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar gave up six runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. He gave up two home runs, struck out seven and threw 105 pitches.

Kowar gave up all six runs in the first three innings as the Royals fell into a 6-1 hole. A two-run homer by DJ Stewart in the first inning and a two-run homer by Austin Hays in the third accounted for the majority of the damage.

The Royals scored their first run in the top of the third, and they pulled within four on Carlos Santana’s 19th homer of the season to make it 6-2 in the fourth. However, they left the bases loaded in the inning after Whit Merrifield lined out to left field to end the inning.

Orioles starting pitcher Alexander Wells gave up two runs on five hits, including one home run, and two walks in four innings.

Orioles reliever Mike Baumann held the Royals in check for the better part of four innings in his major-league debut. He left with two men on, but hadn’t given up a run through pitched 3 2/3 innings. The Royals scored one run on a fielding error by former Royal Kelvin Gutierrez.

First pitch for the third game of the four-game series is set for 6:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Left-hander Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25) will start for the Royals.