Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez has hit 41 homers in 2021. Here’s where that ranks

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

With 41 home runs in 2021 through games played Monday, Sept. 6, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is closing in on some significant milestones.

Royals franchise record

Perez needs eight more homers to break Jorge Soler’s single-season franchise record of 48 set in 2019.

Already, Perez has moved into second place. Mike Moustakas, who set the record in 2017, is in third with 38. Steve Balboni, who held the record for more than three decades, is in fourth with the 36 he hit in 1985. Gary Gaetti is fifth with 35 in 1995.

Most homers in the majors this year

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani leads the majors with 43, putting Perez two back. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in third with 40.

Most homers by a catcher

With his career-high 41 homers, Perez has surpassed Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk’s high-water mark of 37 homers with the White Sox in 1985 as the most for an American League player who played at least 75% of his games at catcher in the season.

However, the Elias Sports Bureau passed along a clarification to the Royals in regards to the official AL record for catchers. The record only counts home runs hit while playing catcher.

Fourteen of Perez’s home runs this season have come as a designated hitter, so 27 of the homers count towards the official record.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

In the official record tally, Perez is chasing Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and not Fisk. Rodriguez hit 35 homers, all as a catcher, in 1999. Fisk hit 33 in 1985 while playing catcher.

Unofficially though, Perez became the first catcher since Javy Lopez in 2003 with 40 homers in a season following his two-homer game Sept. 4 against the White Sox.

Getting to 42 home runs would give Perez the third-highest total by anyone who played at least 75% of his games as a catcher. In that group, Johnny Bench (45 homers in 1970) and López (43 homers in 2003) have hit the most.

Most career homers as a Royal

Perez won’t reach George Brett’s franchise record of 317 career home runs this season.

But second place is in reach.

With 193 career home runs, Perez is tied with Amos Otis for third place and needs five more to pass Mike Sweeney, who hit 197. Perez recently passed Alex Gordon, who is now in fifth with 190.

Perez is also tied for second in Royals career grand slams with five, which matches Danny Tartabull, and is one behind Royals’ all-time leader Frank White.