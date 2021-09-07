SportsBeat KC: Developing the Royals’ young pitchers + why the metrics hate Salvy Perez

Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch on a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Baltimore. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

One more victory and the Royals can’t lose 100 games this season. So, that’s one objective that should be easily met.

How about the rest of them?

We talk about that and more Royals topics in this episode of SportsBeat KC with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger. How are the Royals going to use Adalberto Mondesi the rest of the season? And why do advanced metrics seem to disrespect Salvador Perez, who is on his way to having one of the greatest seasons in team history?

