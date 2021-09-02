Kansas City Royals offense sputters again as Indians complete the series sweep

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The Cleveland Indians probably couldn’t leave fast enough for the liking of the Kansas City Royals and their fans following Thursday night’s game. The Indians have dominated the season series between the teams regardless of the venue.

Ryan O’Hearn’s fly ball to center field did not produce a game-tying home run in the bottom of ninth, instead it served as the final out in the Royals’ 4-2 loss in front of an announced 10,042 in attendance for the finale of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have now lost four in a row.

The Indians completed a series sweep and have now won 11 in a row over the Royals this season.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, including a home run, in five innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four. Four of the five hits Minor allowed came in the fifth inning.

The Royals manufactured a run in the second inning to take a slim early lead. Michael A. Taylor walked, advanced to second on a groundout, was awarded third on a balk and scored on a two-out single by Dozier.

However, Indians starter Triston McKenzie squelched the Royals offense for the majority of the night. He allowed just the one run on two hits and that lone walk in six innings.

The Indians took control of the game with a three-run fifth inning. All three runs scored with no outs. Harold Ramirez reached on Emmanuel Rivera’s throwing error, and Yu Chang singled to put two runners on base in front of Owen Miller.

Miller hooked a 1-0 slider down the left-field line for a three-run home run. Minor had allowed just one hit in four innings prior to Rivera’s error to start the fifth. The fourth batter of that inning, Ryan Lavarnway, doubled and prompted stirring in the Royals’ bullpen.

After the first four batters of the inning reached base, including one error, Minor retired three of the next four and stranded two men on base to keep the score 3-1.

Chang’s two-out RBI single to right field in the eighth inning gave the Indians a little more breathing room with a 4-1 advantage.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Edward Olivares’ RBI groundout in the ninth drove in the Royals’ only other run.

The Royals open a three-game weekend set at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 5.00) is scheduled to start for the White Sox. The Royals had not announced a starter prior to Thursday night’s game.