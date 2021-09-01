Crucial big hit eludes Kansas City Royals in extra-inning loss to the Indians

Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals had three cracks at ending the game with a walk-off celebration, but they came up painfully empty.

The Royals fell 5-3 to the Cleveland Indians in 11 innings in the second game of their three-game series in front of an announced 10,516 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Royals loaded the bases with the help of the automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th inning, but the heart of their batting order — Sal Perez, Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor — went down in order on a strikeout and back-to-back pop-ups.

After having failed on three chances to get the winning run in from third with the bases loaded and no outs, the Royals gave up two runs with two outs in the top of the 11th.

With two outs the Royals issued an intentional walk to Indians slugger Bobby Bradley. Then Austin Hedges’ two-out flare over the head of first baseman Carlos Santana scored the automatic runner, who was going on contact with two outs, to give the Indians the lead.

Yu Chang’s RBI double drove in an insurance run.

Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar allowed just two unearned runs on four hits and three walks in six innings to record his first quality start as a major-league pitcher.