SportsBeat KC: Celebrating Salvy ... but why is this Royal’s best season happening now?

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Behold Salvador Perez. He’s swinging baseball’s hottest bat, with home runs in five straight games. That matches a Royals record, which he can own exclusively Tuesday night. He has also tied the team mark for home runs in a month with 12.

Perez has gone from being a good hitter to great this season, and we talked about why it’s happening this season on SportsBeat Live, The Star’s daily sports podcast with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian.

