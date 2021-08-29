Despite homers from Perez and Taylor, Kansas City Royals lose finale in Seattle

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) AP

The Kansas City Royals seemed to overcome a little bit of everything during their 10-game road trip, including injuries, deficits and momentary miscues. But the mounting injuries among key members of their bullpen seemed to catch up with them on Sunday in Seattle.

Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor hit solo home runs to tie the score in consecutive innings as Perez continued one of the most torrid offensive stretches in club history, but the Seattle Mariners hit two home runs of their own, including a two-run blast by Kyle Seager in the seventh that ended up being the difference in the Royals’ 4-3 loss in front of an announced 20,044 at T-Mobile Park.

The loss kept the Royals (59-71) from a four-game sweep. Instead they took three of four and finished the road trip 7-3.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five in a no decision.

Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales held the Royals scoreless through the first five innings despite batters having swung and missed just five times in his first 74 pitches. He managed to keep Royals hitters from hard contact.

Singer caught a bad break in the first when right fielder Edward Olivares misplayed a fly ball with two outs that allowed Kyle Seager to advance to second base and move into scoring position on a play that should’ve ended the inning.

The next batter, Ty France, came into the day batting .315 with runners in scoring position and .344 overall in 39 games since the All-Star Break, the best in the American League. France singled up the middle to drive in the game’s first run.

That unearned run held as the game’s only scoring until Perez’s sixth-inning homer that tied the score 1-1.

Mariners rookie outfielder Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning but Taylor responded with one out in the top of the seventh with his 11th homer of the season, a 413-foot blast to left field to tie the score 2-2.

With Jake Brentz, Richard Lovelady and Greg Holland on the injured list, Royals reliever Tyler Zuber, recalled from Triple-A prior to the game, pitched the seventh inning.

Zuber gave up Seager’s two-run homer with two outs to put the Mariners ahead 4-2.

Perez’s RBI single in the eighth scored Nicky Lopez, who registered his third consecutive three-hit game, and made it a one-run game. The Royals couldn’t push another run across.

The Royals will not play on Monday, and they’ll start a series against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.