Olivares’ homer lifts the Kansas City Royals to an extra-inning win over the Mariners

Kansas City Royals’ Edward Olivares (14) celebrates his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with Hanser Alberto in the 12th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Edward Olivares’ two-run home run with two outs and two strikes in the 12th inning hit the thumb of Jake Fraley’s glove on it’s way over the left-field wall for a two-run home run.

That’s how close things were for the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

For the second night in a row, a Salvador Perez grand slam completely changed the outlook of the game in the middle innings. Thursday, his blast put the Kansas City Royals ahead in the sixth inning. Friday night, Perez smashed a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning.

Then Olivares drove in all three of the Royals’ extra-inning runs as they grabbed an 8-7 extra-inning win over the Seattle Mariners in front of an announced 22,953 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The Royals (58-70) secured at least a split of the four-game series and assured themselves a winning road trip with their sixth victory with two games remaining on their 10-game swing.

Since Perez’s homer merely tied the score, the Royals still had their work cut out for them to earn their ninth win in 12 games.

Even after Olivares gave them a two-run lead going into the bottom of the 12th inning, the Royals had to sweat it out in the bottom half. Reliever Josh Staumont, fresh off a one-day IL stint, gave up one run and then had the tying and winning runs on base when the game ended.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic, coming off an outing in which he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, gave up five runs in the first two innings (three in the first, two in the second).

He walked in a run in each of the first two innings, and the Mariners sent nine batters to the plate in the first and eight in the second. He didn’t give up a run after the second, but his pitch count ballooned out of control so fast that he lasted just one out into the fifth inning.

Bubic allowed five runs on nine hits and four walks to go with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Saturday’s scheduled starting pitcher Carlos Hernández took over out of the bullpen in the fifth inning. The Royals had been on a six-man starting rotation until Brad Keller went on the IL on Friday. However, they do have an off day on Monday.

Hernández pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one infield hit and one unearned run via the automatic base runner at second base in the 10th inning.