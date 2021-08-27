Jarrod Dyson’s return season with Kansas City Royals ends after waiver claim

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson advances to third base against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Jarrod Dyson is moving on from the Kansas City Royals for a second time.

The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday claimed Dyson off waivers. They will pay the speedy outfielder the prorated remainder of his $1.5 million contract. The Royals had not previously announced Dyson had been placed on waivers.

Dyson, who turned 37 this month, hit .221 with a .256 on-base and .311 slugging percentage in 132 plate appearances across 77 games this season. He stole eight bases in 11 attempts.

The Royals drafted Dyson in the 50th round of the 2006 MLB Draft and he developed into a key piece of their 2014 AL championship and 2015 World Series championship clubs.

From 2010 through 2016 as a member of the Royals, Dyson slashed .260/.325/.353 and stole 176 bases while being caught stealing 30 times. He hit 48 doubles and 29 triples during that stretch and appeared in 550 games with 1,365 plate appearances.

He has played in 21 career playoff games, including 19 with the Royals from 2014-15.

The Royals traded him to Seattle after the 2016 season, but he returned to the organization last offseason on a one-year contract.