Kansas City Royals bullpen takes a hit as Josh Staumont goes on the IL

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-5. AP

Prior to Thursday night’s series opener in Seattle, the Kansas City Royals placed relief pitcher Josh Staumont on the injured list.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Staumont’s IL stint was related to a COVID-related issue or a physical ailment. The club did not specify an injury as part of the roster move.

MLB created a separate COVID-19 injured list that has no minimum duration. It applies to players who’ve contracted the virus as well as those who’ve shown symptoms or had close contact with someone infected.

Staumont, who got a late start to spring training after an arduous bout with the coronavirus, went on the IL in April because of what he described as a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

That stint lasted just one day, and no injury was given when he was placed on the IL at that time.

Staumont also went on the IL from May 28 through June 6 with a left knee sprain.

He last pitched on Wednesday in Houston against the Astros. He allowed one run on a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an innings. He also struck out one.

This season, Staumont has posted a 3.42 ERA and converted each of his five save opportunities to go along with nine holds, 57 strikeouts, 21 walks, a .205 opponent’s batting average and a 1.18 WHIP in 49 games (50 innings).

Right-hander Scott Blewett, a former second-round draft pick (2014), has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha to fill Staumont’s roster spot. Blewett made his major-league debut last season during the pandemic-shortened season and has appeared in two games for the Royals.

A 6-foot-6, 245-pounder from Baldwinsville, N.Y., Blewett has pitched primarily as a starter in the minors, but each of his last three outings came in relief.

Royals relievers Greg Holland (right shoulder impingement syndrome) and Jake Brentz (left shoulder impingement) are currently also on the IL.