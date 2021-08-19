Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi will start another rehab assignment Thursday

After a setback, Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi returned Thursday to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers to begin another rehab assignment.

Mondesi, who was placed on the injured list because of a left oblique strain on June 21, started a rehab assignment earlier this month with the Storm Chasers. In five minor-league games, Mondesi was hitless in 13 at-bats with no walks and four strikeouts.

After his last game with Omaha on Aug. 10, Mondesi sat out because of tightness in his oblique and he returned to Kansas City on Sunday.

“We just wanted to get a better idea of what we’re dealing with,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said at the time. “So we brought him back.”

The Royals announced this was a new rehab assignment, meaning Mondesi could be with Omaha for up to 20 days. He had started the previous rehab assignment on Aug. 3 and that would have ended next week.

Mondesi, 26, started the season on the injured list (strained right oblique) and played in just seven games before going back on the IL because of a left hamstring strain. Mondesi returned on June 16.

But after three games, Mondesi was placed back on the injured list because of his current injury.

In 10 games, Mondesi batted .361 with four home runs and nine RBIs for the Royals.

The Storm Chasers play host to the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night.

