Soon: Join us on SportsBeat Live to discuss KC Royals’ approach to season’s final weeks

So much for the post All-Star break bounce. The Royals picked up a stirring 7-6 victory over the Astros on Monday but have lost or seven of their last 10 after playing well to finish July. Only two teams in the American League have worse records.

How should the Royals approach the final six weeks of this woebegone season? Is it time to look at next year’s potential position players and, if so, how does the longer minor-league season impact their call-up strategy?

We take a stab at answering those questions on SportsBeat Live with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian. Join us with your questions and comments. Our first pitch is scheduled for about 10 a.m. today, Tuesday.

We also talk about some good stuff. Whit Merrifield just became the team’s iron man, setting the Royals’ record for consecutive games played, and Salvador Perez has raced past his career high in home runs and has his sights set on 40.