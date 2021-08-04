SportsBeat KC: Planning for future at shortstop, and return on Royals’ deadline moves

The injury-prone Adalberto Mondesi poses a question to the Royals. Associated Press file photo

So, the Royals plans for shortstop going forward have been changed. Adalberto Mondesi isn’t written in ink. General manager Dayton Moore said because of Mondesi’s history of injuries the Royals need to create depth at the position. What will the position look like in 2022?

That was the leadoff topic on today’s SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian, who also discussed the team’s trade deadline decisions that resulted in moving longtime Royals left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy to the Dodgers, and team home run record holder Jorge Soler to the Braves.

