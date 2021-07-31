Kansas City Royals get blanked by Alex Manoah and the Blue Jays in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoha pitches during the first inning of baseball action against the Kansas City Royals in Toronto on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals hitters, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah came off the injured list and delivered one of the best, if not the best, start of his young career.

The Royals had just three men reach base in seven innings against Manoah and their offense never really got started in a 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the second game of their three-game series at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The loss snapped a streak of three consecutive series wins for the Royals (45-58). They’ll try to avoid a series sweep with right-hander Brad Keller set to start on Sunday.

Royals left-hander Mike Minor allowed four runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out six. Two of the hits he allowed were homers by Blue Jays leadoff hitter George Springer, which accounted for three runs.

The Royals’ Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier also had hits for KC.

The loss kept the Royals from registering their first winning month since April. They finished July with a record of 12-12.

This story will be updated.