Kansas City Royals’ bullpen coughs up lead after Brad Keller’s stellar birthday start

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The Chicago White Sox crashed the party and ruined what was Brad Keller’s birthday bash.

For the first seven innings, the Kansas City Royals’ right-hander Keller celebrated turning 26 with a dominant performance against the AL Central Division leaders Tuesday night.

However, the bullpen didn’t enjoy the same success after Keller turned over the game and a two-run lead going into the eighth inning. They allowed four runs in the eighth as the lead disappeared and Keller’s fourth consecutive quality start became inconsequential in the game’s outcome.

The Royals bullpen gave up four runs in a 5-3 loss to the White Sox in front of an announced 14,298 in the second game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The loss snapped a season-high six-game win streak for the Royals.

Keller allowed one run off a home run and three other hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out four in his fourth consecutive quality start. Royals starters have now had six quality starts in their last seven games.

Royals relief pitchers Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer combined to give up four runs in the eighth inning. Eloy Jimenez’s mammoth three-run homer off of Zimmer gave the White Sox the lead.

Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double, while Ryan O’Hearn went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Hunter Dozier went 1 for 1 with an RBI, a run scored and a sacrifice fly.

