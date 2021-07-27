SportsBeat Live, soon: The Royals are in one of those mood swings. This one leans happy

The hot-and-cold Royals are ... hot again.

They took a five-game winning streak into Monday night’s series opener against the White Sox, and there are at least two common threads in their success: terrific starting pitching and three-run homers. We’ll explain.

On today’s episode of our weekly SportsBeat Live Royals show, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss with host Blair Kerkhoff what’s been gong right for the Royals ... and with the trade deadline approaching, who might emerge as leading candidates to be moved.

On Monday night, the Royals made it six straight by beating the White Sox 4-3. with another quality start, this one by Mike Minor, and power supplied by Jorge Soler, who hit two home runs for the second straight game.