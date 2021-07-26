Jorge Soler powers Kansas City Royals to sixth consecutive win with two-homer game

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Kansas City Royals slugger Jorge Soler has snapped out of a months-long slump and turned home plate into a launching pad reminiscent of the way he did when he set the franchise single-season home run record in 2019.

Soler, perhaps creating trade value for himself where none seemed likely a couple weeks ago, hit two more home runs to bolster his season total to 13 with six having come in his last six games.

He provided half of the scoring output Monday night as the Royals increased their win streak to six games after a 4-3 win over the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox in the first game of a four-game series in front of an announced 12,384 at Kauffman Stadium.

Soler went 2 for 4 with the two homers, while Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with one home run and Whit Merrifield smoked an RBI double. Jarrod Dyson also doubled and scored a run for the Royals (43-55).

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (8-8) turned in the fifth quality start for the Royals during the six-game win streak, which began with Minor’s start last week in Milwaukee.

Minor allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven, and turned the game over to the bullpen with a lead.

Scott Barlow pitched two innings to record his sixth save of the season.

This story will be updated.