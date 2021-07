Royals What did Royals’ Matheny say to Nicky Lopez right before his six-inning at-bat? July 22, 2021 02:01 PM

Nicky Lopez ripped a 1-0 fastball into right field off the wall on a hop for a two-run double in the sixth inning, giving the Royals a lead they didn’t relinquish in a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.