SportsBeat KC: That day when the more interesting Royals game was in Papillion, Neb.

Bobby Witt Jr. won’t likely be in Omaha for long. The Associated Press

On Tuesday, the Royals played at the Milwaukee Brewers. But a more interesting game happened in Papillion, Nebraska, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Suiting up for the Royals’ Class AAA team were top Royals prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto, who were called up this week from Northwest Arkansas. Daniel Lynch was the Storm Chasers’ starter.

In this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, Star columnist Sam Mellinger joins host Blair Kerkhoff to track the prospects’ progress and expectations in their new environment. Of note, this episode was recorded right before the Royals placed starting pitchers Danny Duffy and Brady Singer on the injured list.

In his first Triple-A AB, Bobby Witt Jr. smoked a single back up the middle after fouling off multiple pitches in a 9-pitch battle. #Royals pic.twitter.com/ycUUnHc9qF — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) July 20, 2021