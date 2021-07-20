One Kyle Zimmer pitch and one Ryan O’Hearn swing help Kansas City Royals beat Brewers

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn watches after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

As an American League team playing by National League rules Tuesday, the Royals used a hybrid approach to great success in a 5-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Royals played small ball but also hit two mammoth home runs, rallying for just their second victory in their last eight games. The win also snapped the Royals’ 12-game road losing streak.

Right fielder Jorge Soler hit his eighth home run of the season, matching his total from a year ago, to tie the game 2-2 in the fourth inning. The ball traveled 430 feet over the center-field wall at American Family Field.

Starting pitcher Mike Minor, who allowed his only two runs of the game in the second inning, kept the Brewers at bay after Soler’s blast.

It was 2-2 in the seventh inning when Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor singled and took second on a long fly to left by shortstop Nicky Lopez. Minor’s spot in the order was up, and manager Mike Matheny called on Ryan O’Hearn to pinch hit.

That decision proved wise as O’Hearn cranked a 2-1 pitch from Hunter Strickland to straightaway center field just below the scoreboard. It traveled an estimated 431 feet.

Milwaukee attempted to answer, collecting three doink singles, all with an exit velocity below 81 mph, to load the bases with one out against Royals reliever Jake Brentz.

Kyle Zimmer was summoned and needed just one pitch to put out the fire. The Brewers’ Willy Adames grounded to Lopez, who started a 6-4-3 double play.

In the eighth inning, catcher Salvador Perez doubled and moved to third after a pair of walks. Taylor’s sacrifice fly brought home Perez to make it 5-2.

The Royals also used small ball for the game’s first run in the opening inning. After a pair of singles, a one-out sacrifice fly by Andrew Benintendi scored second baseman Whit Merrifield, who played in his 400th consecutive game.

The game was moved up several hours because of the NBA Finals Game 6 taking place in Milwaukee, between the Bucks and Phoenix Suns, later Tuesday night.