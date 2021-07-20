Keys to the series, game times as Kansas City Royals play the Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier tags out Cleveland Indians’ Oscar Mercado at third base during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Following an off-day on Monday, the Kansas City Royals begin a two-game interleague set against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers starting Tuesday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Royals (37-55) and Brewers (56-39) last met on May 18-19 in Kansas City. The Royals won both games in that series.

The Brewers enter this week riding a three-game win streak after a series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Royals have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. CT; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. CT

PLACE: American Family Field

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tuesday: KC LHP Mike Minor (6-8, 5.67) vs. MIL LHP Eric Lauer (3-4, 3.83); Wednesday: KC RHP Brad Keller (6-9, 5.97) vs. MIL LHP Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.33).

TV: Both games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: Both games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles marked the fifth time this season the Royals were shut out this season — the third time at home. They’ve not scored in their last 13 innings, and haven’t hit a home run since July 10 in Cleveland. Their homerless streak is now at 29 innings.

Keys to the series

The Royals need to get some length out of their starting pitchers. They did not have a starter pitch more than four innings in the first three games coming out of the All-Star break. Veteran Danny Duffy left his start after four innings because he took a comebacker off the knee in the first inning. Carlos Hernandez had pitched in relief prior to his four-inning start on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier’s recent resurgence could provide a needed offensive boost for the Royals. He’s still batting just .192 this season. However, he matched a career high with four hits on Sunday. Dozier is batting .333 (18-for-54) in his last 15 games.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has been on a tear of late. He earned NL Player of the Week honors for his performance in the weekend sweep coming out of the break. He went 8 for 13 (.615) with seven RBIs, six runs scored and two home runs.

A trade acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays, Adames has led the team in batting average (.314), on-base percentage (.398), slugging percentage (.578), hits (58), doubles (16) and home runs (11) since he joined the Brewers on May 22.