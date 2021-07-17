Kris Bubic stellar in a loss after Brady Singer put Kansas City Royals in a hole

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth run of a baseball game in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 17, 2021. AP

Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer gave up seven runs and didn’t record an out in the third inning before having to hand off the game to the bullpen.

Left-hander Kris Bubic provided a solid relief outing as the Royals made a bid to climb back into the game, but the Royals offense couldn’t overcome the deficit in an 8-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in front of an announced 27,292 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

Singer allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk in two innings. He faced six batters in the third inning, and each of them pounded out a hit. The two-inning start matched Singer’s shortest outing of the season.

Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez had two hits apiece for the Royals (37-54). Lopez reached base three times and scored twice, while Perez drove in a run.

Meanwhile, the Orioles started a familiar face in former Royal Jorge Lopez. The 28-year-old right-hander from Puerto Rico, reinstated from the bereavement list prior to the game, had one of his better starts going until the fifth inning.

The Royals scored three runs and chased Lopez before he recorded the third out of the inning. The first three batters of the inning reached base and scored as Ryan O’Hearn and Michael A. Taylor singled and Nicky Lopez’s walk loaded the bases.

A wild pitch scored O’Hearn, while Taylor tagged up and scored on Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly. Lopez scored when Perez lined a 1-2 curveball into left field for a two-out RBI single to make the score 8-4.

The Royals can still win the series with a victory on Sunday afternoon. They’ll send right-hander Carlos Hernandez to the mound, while another former Royals, Matt Harvey, will start for the Orioles.

This story will be updated.