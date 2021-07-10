Salvy has company: Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield picked to play in All-Star Game

Kansas City Royals super-utilityman Whit Merrifield was selected on Saturday to play in his second All-Star Game.

Merrifield, who also played in the 2019 All-Star Game, will join Salvador Perez in representing the Royals at the 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver.

Merrifield is the 14th Royals position player selected to multiple All-Star Games. Entered Saturday’s games, he led the majors in stolen bases (24). He’s tied for eighth in the American League in hits (95) and tied for 11th in multi-hit games (26) and doubles (20).

Merrifield appeared in his 395th consecutive game Friday, 26 games shy of tying Alcides Escobar’s franchise-record 421.

This story will be updated ....