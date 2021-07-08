Carlos Santana’s two-homer day not enough as Kansas City Royals lose on a walk-off

The Royals’ Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cleveland. AP

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana returned to Cleveland and delivered a stark reminder of the dangerous presence he provided that club’s lineup for years. However, it wasn’t enough to carry his current club to victory.

Royals veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up a walk-off three-run home run with two outs in the ninth to Franmil Reyes in a 7-4 loss on Thursday night in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Santana blasted two home runs, including a game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth to extend the game. Hunter Dozier also homered and hit a double for the Royals.

The Royals’ Michael A. Taylor and Jarrod Dyson smacked doubles. Whit Merrifield had an RBI and his MLB-leading 24th stolen base.

The Royals bullpen gave up six runs.

This story will be updated.