Royals

Carlos Santana’s two-homer day not enough as Kansas City Royals lose on a walk-off

The Royals’ Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cleveland.
The Royals’ Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana returned to Cleveland and delivered a stark reminder of the dangerous presence he provided that club’s lineup for years. However, it wasn’t enough to carry his current club to victory.

Royals veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up a walk-off three-run home run with two outs in the ninth to Franmil Reyes in a 7-4 loss on Thursday night in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Santana blasted two home runs, including a game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth to extend the game. Hunter Dozier also homered and hit a double for the Royals.

The Royals’ Michael A. Taylor and Jarrod Dyson smacked doubles. Whit Merrifield had an RBI and his MLB-leading 24th stolen base.

The Royals bullpen gave up six runs.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service