Keys to series, game times as Kansas City Royals hit the road, face Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Kansas City Royals play their last series before the Major League Baseball All-Star break when they travel to Ohio for four games against the Cleveland Indians.

The Royals (36-50) and Indians (42-42) last met on May 3-6 in Kansas City.

This time around, the Indians enter the series on a nine-game losing streak. That skid is their longest since 2012. The ninth loss came in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Indians were no-hit in that game.

The Royals will wrap up a stretch of 20 consecutive days with a game when the series concludes.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Thursday, 6:10 p.m. CT; Friday, 6:10 p.m. CT; Saturday, 5:10 p.m. CT; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. CT

PLACE: Progressive Field, Cleveland

PITCHING PROBABLES: Thursday: KC LHP Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60) vs. CLE RHP Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14); Friday: KC RHP Brad Keller (6-9, 6.39) vs. TBA; Saturday: KC LHP Mike Minor (6-7, 5.36) vs. CLE RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.20); Sunday: TBA vs. CLE RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 8.44).

TV: All four games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City.

RADIO: All four games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: The Royals have lost 24 of the last 31 games and seven of their last nine series as they’ve fallen 14 games under .500. Defensively, they’ve turned at least one double play in 18 of the last 22 games. … Indians outfielders Eddie Rosario (right abdominal strain) and Josh Naylor (fractured and dislocated right ankle) are currently on the injured list as are pitchers Aaron Civale (third finger sprain) and Shane Bieber (shoulder strain). Zach Plesac will make his return from a right thumb injury and start against the Royals on Thursday.

Keys to the series

The Royals must generate offense against the Indians starting pitchers. Headed into Wednesday, Indians starters registered a 10.22 ERA in their previous seven games.

Nicky Lopez’s production out of the No. 9 spot in the Royals lineup has been a huge boost to the club. In his last 30 games, he has batted .326 with a .406 on-base percentage. He has played the role of table setter in front of leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield.

Royals pitchers must be careful with Indians slugger Franmil Reyes, who has slashed .352/.410/.676 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. Reyes returned from the IL on July 2, and he has gone 7 for 17 with two home runs and six RBIs.