SportsBeat KC: Finding meaning in second half of the season for Kansas City Royals

On today's podcast, we talk about what's ahead for Jorge Soler and the rest of the Royals.

Catching up with the Royals means breaking down the latest news. Andrew Benintendi is back, or at least he was for one game. Brad Keller and Mike Minor pitched well the previous two games but the Royals lost them both. Salvador Perez is in the Home Run Derby, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto will be in the Futures Game.

Looking ahead, what should the Royals objectives be now that the season has crossed the midway point? In last place in the AL Central, is it time to look ahead to 2022 and start reshaping the lineup and rotation?

On today’s SportsBeat KC, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss that topic and more with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Story links:

Reds get to Mike Minor quickly in seventh, and Royals lose series opener

Royals general manager Dayton Moore on losing: “I’m not making excuses for anybody.”

