Soon, on SportsBeat Live: What direction should KC Royals take in season’s second half?

The good news: The Royals ended a nine-game losing streak over the weekend against the Twins. The bad: They started another one Monday night, wasting a good start by Mike Minor.

The MLB season is now in the second half, and with the All-Star Game approaching — traditionally a time to consider a team’s direction and plan next moves — what will the Royals do? Do they stand pat and try to fight their way out of the losing, or begin laying the groundwork for next season?

Join us on SportsBeat Live and let’s talk about it. Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to break down the decisions facing general manager Dayton Moore and the club.