Bats fail to support a quality start by Brad Keller as Kansas City Royals fall to Twins

The Royals got one of Brad Keller’s best starts of the season and couldn’t reward the effort.

Going for the series sweep against the Twins, the Royals provided Keller no support at the plate and fell 6-2.

Keller went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, and his seven strikeouts matched a season-best. Keller had struggled lately. His previous five starts produced four losses and a no-decision and he allowed at least four earned runs in each contest.

He departed Sunday’s game with the Royals trailing 2-0, making the performance a quality start — the first by a Royals starter in two weeks.

To that point, the Royals had mustered a pair of singles, back-to-back hits by Jarrod Dyson and Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the second inning. Dyson drove in both Royals runs with a ninth-inning single, following a Ryan O’Hearn double and Hunter Dozier single. Jorge Soler struck out to end the game.

The Royals entered the Minnesota series on a nine-game losing streak. But they won the first two games, scoring 13 runs on 22 hits. Entering Sunday they’d homered at least once in five of their previous six games.

But it was the Twins who brought the power Sunday. Keller surrendered a solo homer to Max Kepler in the sixth. Keller opened the seventh and with one out was replaced by Richard Lovelady.

In the series opener Friday, Lovelady pitched a pair of scoreless innings to log his first major-league victory. Sunday wasn’t as fun: Before the seventh inning had ended, he had given up a two-run homer to Gorge Polanco and a solo blast to Alex Kirilloff.

Five of Kirilloff’s seven home runs this season have come against the Royals.

After the Royals’ two second-inning singles, Twins starter Kenta Haeda set down the next 13 hitters before departing. The stretch went to 15 before Dozier legged out an infield single in the seventh off Jorge Alcala.

The return of Andrew Benintendi didn’t help. He had been out since fracturing a rib on June 13. The left fielder went back to his usual No. 2 spot in the batting order and went hitless in three plate appearances, including two strikeouts.

The Royals’ homestand continues Monday when the Cincinnati Reds visit for three games.