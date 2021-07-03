Kansas City Royals start a winning streak by again defeating the Minnesota Twins

The Royals’ Salvador Perez reacts after scoring on a Hunter Dozier sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. AP

The ball off Hunter Dozier’s bat was lifted just 271 feet to left field, but that was all speedy Royals catcher Salvador Perez needed.

Perez bolted from third base and scored well ahead of the throw from the Twins’ Alex Kirilloff in Saturday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. En route to the dugout, Perez mimicked running with an immense smile on his face.

(Hint: The answer is no) pic.twitter.com/UaaUitLF6s — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 3, 2021

The run gave the Royals a four-run lead, more than enough as they beat Minnesota 6-3.

You can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark, which seems to be a mantra Perez lives by.

The Royals, who had ended a nine-game losing streak on Friday night, won their second straight and had fun doing it.

Second baseman Hanser Alberto had two hits, including a fifth-inning single to center. After rounding first, Alberto ran halfway to second, faking a bold move, knowing well that no one was covering first behind him.

And left fielder Edward Oliveras mashed a two-run homer to left field as part of a four-run fourth inning that turned a 2-0 deficit into a lead.

It was Oliveras’ first homer with the Royals, and his teammates in the dugout, especially Perez, were thrilled.

All the Royals’ runs came against Twins rookie starter Griffin Jax, who pitched five innings.

Danny Duffy, who started for the Royals, allowed two runs on six hits in four innings. Five relievers pitched an inning each, allowing one run collectively.

The only blemish on the day? Nicky Lopez was called out for runner’s interference on a ball hit back to Twins reliever Danny Coulombe. Boos cascaded from the stands and manager Mike Matheny had words with the umpires.

But it was just a temporary disappointment as Scott Barlow shut the door a short while later and got the save, his fourth of the season. Kyle Zimmer, who replaced Duffy, was chosen as the winner.

The Royals, 35-47, have pushed the memory of a miserable 4-21 stretch that had seen them stumble into last place in the AL Central. But with Saturday’s win following Firday’s victory, the Royals have assured themselves of a winning series with the Twins.

And the Royals moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Twins, who are in the Central basement.