Red Sox thump Royals thanks to a bloop hit on infield, a bizarre balk (and home runs)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers tags Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier out at third on a fielder's choice grounder by Sebastian Rivero in the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Boston.

If you’re looking for a game to encapsulate all that’s gone wrong lately for the 2021 Kansas City Royals, Thursday’s 15-1 loss to the Red Sox in Boston might do the trick.

The overall numbers are ugly in the Royals’ ninth straight loss: Boston had 17 hits, drew four walks and scored runs off all five KC pitchers. The Royals run scored after a two-out error in the ninth inning with Jarrod Dyson collecting an RBI double

But early on, it appeared the Royals may have staved off trouble. Starting pitcher Kris Bubic overcame a rough start after a stern message from manager Mike Matheny in the first inning and limited Boston to one run.

However, it was all Red Sox beginning in the fourth inning. Boston clubbed two home runs in a four-run frame and knocked Bubic from the game.

The Red Sox scored four again in the fifth inning, this time against Ervin Santana, with two runs coming in strange fashion. Boston had a 7-0 lead with the bases loaded and two outs when first baseman Danny Santana hit a short pop-up that landed on the infield dirt in front of second baseman Whit Merrifield, allowing a run to score.

The exit velocity screamed doinker: 43.7 mph.

An even stranger play followed. With Connor Wong at the plate, Ervin Santana stepped on the rubber and simply dropped the ball. That’s a balk and Hunter Renfroe jogged home to make it 9-0.

In the sixth inning, the Royals failed to turn an inning-ending double play when Hanser Alberto, who replaced Merrifield, dropped a ball after getting the force out. Xander Bogaerts followed with a single and Rafael Devers mashed a three-run homer to make it 12-0.

It was one of four home runs hit by the Red Sox.

The loss ended a 1-9 road trip for the Royals, who remain in last place in the American League Central with a 33-46 record.

This is only the second-longest losing streak of the season for the Royals, who went winless in 11 games in May. They’ve lost 21 of their last 25.

And, in a sad and unintentional nod to the glory days of 2014-15 Royals, this year’s team opened the year with wins in 16 of their first 25 games. Since then, their record is 17-38.