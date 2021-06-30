Kansas City Royals drop eighth in a row even as Salvador Perez snaps out of funk

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez runs after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Salvador Perez had four hits, including a home run, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the eighth straight loss for the Kansas City Royals.

They fell 6-2 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in front of an announced 24,616 at Fenway Park. The Red Sox clinched the series, and the Royals will try to avoid a four-game sweep on Thursday afternoon.

Left-hander Kris Bubic will start for the Royals on Thursday.

The game featured a 31-minute rain delay before the first pitch, and then rain stopped the game for another one hour and 50 minutes after the Royals batted in the top of the sixth inning. The game stretched past midnight on the East Coast.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. Three of the runs came on a J.D. Martinez home run in the third inning. Minor might have come back out for the sixth inning had it not been for the second rain delay.

This story will be updated.